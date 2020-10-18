China’s third-quarter GDP grows 4.9% year-on-year, misses expectations By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6

© . A worker is seen on a crane at a construction site in front of Lujiazui financial district, in Shanghai

BEIJING () – China’s economic recovery disappointed in the third-quarter, growing 4.9% from a year earlier and missing analyst expectations, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

The growth was slower than the 5.2% forecast by analysts in a poll, and followed 3.2% growth in the second quarter.

The economy grew 0.7% in the first nine months from a year earlier, the data showed.

The world’s second-largest economy has been steadily recovering from decades-low growth seen in the first months of the year caused by the coronavirus shock.

The government has rolled out a raft of measures, including more fiscal spending, tax relief and cuts in lending rates and banks’ reserve requirements to revive the coronavirus-hit economy and support employment.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP rose 2.7% in July-September, the bureau said, compared with expectations for a 3.2% rise and an 11.5% rise in the previous quarter.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR