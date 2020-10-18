China regulator approves Ant Group’s Hong Kong IPO: IFR By

© . FILE PHOTO: Alipay logo is pictured at the Shanghai office of Alipay, owned by Ant Group which is an affiliate of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, in Shanghai
() – China’s securities regulator has approved financial tech firm Ant Group’s Hong Kong leg of a planned dual-listing worth up to $30 billion, IFR reported on Monday citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.
Ant, backed by e-commerce giant Alibaba Group (HK:), (N:) plans to seek listing approval from Hong Kong’s stock exchange on Monday and the China Securities Regulatory Commission will approve Ant’s Shanghai leg of the listing plan, IFR reported.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.