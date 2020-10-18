Cardi B Deletes Her Twitter as She Continues to Blast Her Fans Amid Backlash Over Offset Reunion

WENN/Instagram

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ female rapper closes her Twitter account but continues her rant on Instagram as she’s sick and tired of the constant criticisms following her reconciliation with husband.

–

Cardi B took a break from Twitter amid backlash over her romantic reconciliation with Offset. The “Rhythm + Flow” judge deactivated her account following a series of rants as she defended herself for calling off her divorce.

Before deleting her Twitter, Cardi dropped a bombshell while shutting down rumors that her husband was abusive. In a post-and-delete message, she claimed it was the other way around, “Abusive? Girl, I’m the one that do the hitting and s**t talking. I’m just a crazy b***h one day I wanna smack a n***a and leave the next week I wanna his ride his face and get the c*m rag. Ya be trying to analyze us too much we are simply dysfunctional.”

She also said, “Imma make this very clear. Before I was a celeb I was crazy a** Cardi B. Same b**ch ya saw on TV and on IG (Instagram) talkin s**t and doing crazy s**t. Im still that a lil bit more calm now but still the same. I don’t know why ya expect something different now (sic). This ain’t Disney.”

She additionally vented her frustrations in a video, “Y’all can suck my d**k. I don’t care. I don’t give a f**k. I was born alone. I could die alone. I got my daughter, I’m great.” She continued, “Y’all tried to control my life too much. It’s ridiculous. Y’all don’t pay my bills.”

As her Twitter was no more, she continued her rant on Instagram, saying she’s an adult and not JoJo Siwa or a K-Pop artist. She reiterated that she’s “a regular woman with feelings” and not a 17-year-old kid. She’s tired of people coming after her for every little thing from her make-up to her smoking cigarette.





She said she loved her fans and was “thankful and grateful for everything.” “But some of y’all really be acting like I sleep with ya,” she complained. She then went on about her struggles with negotiating her own deals because she didn’t have a manager among other things.