Cam Newton sports custom cleats wishing son Cashmere happy 1st birthday

Matilda Coleman
Trevor Hass, Sports Producer

October 18, 2020 | 1:41 PM

Cam Newton sported custom-made cleats Sunday in warmups that wished his son, Cashmere, a happy first birthday.

Newton also wished Cashmere a happy birthday on social media Sept. 30 – his actual birthday – but extenuating circumstances prevented Newton from wearing these cleats the past few weeks.

A positive COVID-19 test result caused Newton to miss the Patriots’ Oct. 5 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and New England then had a COVID-19-induced bye the following week.

Newton returned to action Sunday, and he made sure to give a belated shoutout to his son before the game. He appeared to swap out the cleats for a different pair before taking the field against the Denver Broncos.

