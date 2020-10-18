BTC, XLM, CRO, BNB, LTC By Cointelegraph

Top 5 cryptocurrencies to watch this week: BTC, XLM, CRO, BNB, LTC
Data from Skew shows Bitcoin’s (BTC) spot volume on LMAX Digital, an exchange that mainly caters to institutions, has overtaken retail-oriented exchanges. This signals that institutional investors could be building up positions as they expect the price to move higher in the future.
Along with spot purchases, institutional investors’ participation in the derivatives market has also increased. Data from Arcane Research shows that a record number of investors are taking delivery of from the Bakkt Bitcoin exchange.
