British holidaymaker shot in the face in Marbella and is in critical condition

A British holidaymaker is fighting for his life in hospital after being shot in the face in the Spanish resort of Marbella.

Five arrests are said to have been made so far in connection with the incident, which happened on October 17 around 9pm.

The man, who has not yet been named, was reported to be in critical condition after being take to a local hospital following the incident.

The incident took place on a street called Avenida del Prado in Nueva Andalucia, a residential area which forms part of the municipality of Marbella.

The alarm was raised by a member of the public who said a fight was occurring and a man had been injured after a firearm was used.

The victim is understood to have been shot at least once in the face, suffering injuries to his nose and an eye.

He was rushed to Costa del Sol Hospital and is understood to have been transferred to Carlos Haya Hospital in Malaga, where he underwent an emergency operation on Sunday morning.

Sources said the gunshot victim was a tourist and had been staying on a luxury residential estate in Estepona a 25-minute drive west of Marbella.

A National Police spokesman confirmed the victim was a 50-year-old and said the shooting followed an earlier fight in an unnamed.

The spokesman also confirmed all five detainees were British.

He said: “The victim is a 50-year-old British man.

“He suffered two gunshot wounds to his face.

“The incident occurred in a street called Avenida del Prado.

“The five detainees are also British.

“The shooting occurred following an earlier fight in a commercial premises.”