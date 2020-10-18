BOJ’s Kuroda says economy likely to follow improving trend By

© . FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference in Tokyo



TOKYO () – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Sunday the country’s economy is likely to follow an improving trend, though risks are skewed to the downside due to uncertainty regarding the fallout from COVID-19.

“Japan’s economic activity is gradually bottoming out,” as exports, output and private consumption pick up, Kuroda said.

“The BOJ won’t hesitate to take additional measures to support the economy,” he said in an online International Banking Seminar of the Group of Thirty.