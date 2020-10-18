Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco left squirming by brutal criticism of ‘nerdy’ sitcom

Cuoco appeared on new Netflix show The Cabin with Burt Kresicher in which the stand-up comedian invites guests to a remote location to discuss their careers.

Appearing in the fourth episode alongside Cuoco is Community star Joel McHale and comedian Ms Pat, the latter of whom claims to have no idea who Cuoco is when they’re first introduced.

Later, while whiskey tasting, talk turns to the the popular CBS sitcom, which ended after 12 seasons last year.

Read more

When Cuoco offers to send Ms Pat the boxsets for her to binge, the comic replies: “Let me say something to you, Kaley – I cant watch; it’s too nerdy. It’s too smart, it’s corny, I can’t get into it. I don’t get the jokes.”

Ms Pat then addressed Cuoco’s hefty salary, which saw her receive $1m (£774.2m) for every episode. The deal made her one of the highest-paid stars on television.

“I remember when y’all started a million dollars an episode, and I was like, ‘Who the f*** is watching this show to pay these people a million dollars an episode?'” Ms Pat said