Best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 7

We’re at the point in the season where injuries generally dictate the most sought-after pickups in a given week, and we saw a couple potentially big injuries in Week 6. Miles Sanders and Mark Ingram, two starting RBs, exited early, putting handcuffs Boston Scott and Gus Edwards squarely among the top Week 7 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds. It wasn’t just about injuries, though, as several young WRs continued their breakouts (Chase Claypool, Travis Fulgham, Tee Higgins, Tim Patrick, Preston Williams), and a couple players set to return soon (Dallas Goedert, Sterling Shepard) should also be on fantasy radars (with the former potentially having big value because of, yes, an injury to Zach Ertz).
Our full free agent list features a few more breakout TEs (Anthony Firkser, Trey Burton, Darren Fells), some WRs worth watching (Dontrelle Inman, Keelan Cole), and a couple RBs getting a noticeable amount of touches (J.D. McKissic, Frank Gore). It’s also packed with potential Week 7 streamers at QB, TE, and D/ST, which you can find at the end of this list.
MORE: RB Handcuff Chart
Based on everything that’s happened through Sunday afternoon, this doesn’t look like a week to use a top waiver claim. Scott is interesting if you really need a running back, but his ceiling is relatively low. Goedert might actually be the top guy if he’s expected back and Ertz is out in Week 7, but that’s not worth a top-three claim unless you’re desperate for a tight end. Higgins is worth a low claim, but let’s face it — if he’s still available in your league, then other owners aren’t paying enough attention and you might be able to get him as a free agent. The same goes for Fulgham, Higgins, Patrick, and Williams.
It’s possible you’re 2-4 or 1-5 and every game going forward is a “must-win. If that’s the case, feel free to use a high claim to get players you need. In general, though, it’s best to save your waiver position this week and wait for a more significant RB injury. — Matt Lutovsky
Unless otherwise noted, only players owned in fewer than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues considered.
Scott took over as Philadelphia’s primary back after Miles Sanders (knee) exited in the third quarter. He didn’t do much (four touches, total yards), largely because Philadelphia was in comeback mode, but he did receive two carries inside the 10-yard line and got a target in the end zone. Back in Week 1 when Sanders was inactive because of a hamstring injury, Scott received the bulk of the carries (9) and caught both his targets. Corey Clement received a similar workload (six carries, two targets) but was outgained by Scott 54-21. If Sanders misses Week 7’s Thursday night game against the Giants (a distinct possibility), Scott would likely operate as Philadelphia’s “lead” back and have flex value, especially in PPR leagues. —Matt Lutovsky
Baltimore has never really had a “lead back” this season, but Mark Ingram has technically been atop the depth chart. However, Edwards led the team in carries (14) in Week 6, splitting time with JK Dobbins in the second half after Ingram left the game due to an ankle injury. Edwards managed just 26 yards, but Dobbins didn’t do much better with 28 yards on carries. Overall, Edwards’ day was better thanks to a seven-yard TD in the first quarter. Baltimore has a Week 7 bye, so it’s possible Ingram will be back in Week 8 and nothing will change, but it seems clear that Edwards is worth adding as a handcuff who can pay off in standard leagues as a flex even if Ingram is healthy. —ML
Jackson had 20 touches against the Saints in Week 5 while splitting the workload with Joshua Kelley in the absence of Austin Ekeler (hamstring). Despite his solid performance and out-touching Kelley 20-12, Jackson is still available in over 50 percent of Yahoo leagues. The Chargers may ride the hot hand, but Jackson is a great bye week filler at RB2 or the flex spot. Jackson has a favorable five-game schedule against the Jaguars, Broncos, Raiders, Dolphins and Jets, too, so that could elevate him even higher if he can earn more touches than Kelley. —Jacob Camenker
Fulgham put up a TD in his third consecutive game for the Eagles, saw 10 targets once again, and had 75 yards against a strong Ravens pass defense. It looks like he’ll continue to be a big part of the Eagles’ offense even when DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and Alshon Jeffery (foot) are ready to return to action. Fulgham has extremely favorable matchups against the Giants, Cowboys, Giants, Browns, and Seahawks in the next five weeks, so he can be trusted as a WR3 with WR2 upside in some of those contests. —JC
Higgins has been steadily rising for several weeks now, and after the first 100-yard game of his career, he should be owned in far more than 51 percent of Yahoo leagues. Higgins has had at least six targets in every game since Week 1, averaging 7.6 in that span. He only has one game with a touchdown, but it’s clear he’s a favorite target of Joe Burrow. Higgins uses his 6-4, 216-pound frame to make plays all over the field, which was on display in Week 3 when he caught two scores and in Week 6 when he had a 67-yard gain en route to his 125 yards. Like all rookie WRs, Higgins will have ups and downs, but his consistent workload suggests he’ll be more good than bad, especially in a highly favorable matchup against Cleveland next week. —ML
Was four TDs not enough for you? Perhaps shockingly, Claypool is still just 49-percent owned in Yahoo leagues (we couldn’t believe it either, especially after seeing that he was 83-percent owned in ESPN leagues), and he followed up his monster Week 5 with another impressive performance in Week 6, catching all four of his targets for 74 yards and adding a second rushing TD in as many weeks. His workload could take a hit when Diontae Johnson (back) returns, but it’s clear the explosive rookie has a high ceiling every week. —ML
Goedert (ankle) will be eligible to come off IR soon. Will it happen? That remains to be seen. But if you need TE help and feel like taking a chance on a player — or, conversely, if you’re in a league that has an IR spot — you can pick up Goedert and hope that he returns to action soon. The Eagles are playing the Giants twice, Cowboys, and Browns in their next four games, so Goedert could be a starter at tight end, especially Zach Ertz’s foot injury is serious. —JC
Williams caught just two-of-three targets for 18 yards in Week 6, but one of his grabs went for a TD, giving him a score in three of the past four games. Just as important is the fact DeVante Parker exited early because of a groin injury. Miami has a Week 7 bye, so this might be much ado about nothing, but if Parker missing games, Williams will function as the No. 1 wide receiver in a free-wheeling offense that isn’t afraid to throw the ball up for grabs. Clearly, Williams has value either way, but he could really take off if Parker is out. —ML
Williams had five catches for 109 yards and two TDs against the Saints in Week 5 before the Chargers bye. Coming out of the bye, Williams will get to face the Jaguars before taking on the Broncos, Raiders, Dolphins, and Jets the following weeks. With or without Keenan Allen (back), Williams will be a jump-ball threat for Justin Herbert and should catch some more TDs, as well. —JC
Ruggs may be a boom-or-bust playmaker during his rookie season, but there is some value for players like that. Ruggs will garner flex consideration in good matchups because of his game-breaking ability, and the Raiders get to play the Bucs, Browns, Chargers, and Broncos in their next four games. Three of those matchups look solid on paper, so feel free to grab Ruggs and play him as a low-floor, sky-high ceiling WR. —JC
Patrick had a team-leading eight targets for the Broncos against the Patriots, catching four passes for 100 yards. It was his second consecutive game with 100 yards and his third game with at least 100 yards or a TD. He will continue to be a consistent target for Drew Lock and after doing well against a strong Patriots defense, he should do well against the Chiefs, Chargers, and Falcons in the coming three weeks. —JC
Gore is the ultimate back that nobody wants to own. He’s old, he plays for a bad team, and he isn’t very explosive, but eventually, he’s going to get a TD. With bye weeks coming up, Gore is a potential high-volume flex play, which he proved with another 15 touches for 70 total yards in Week 6. He’s not a sexy pickup, nor does he have a very high ceiling, but as long as he’s starting, he should be on somebody’s fantasy roster. —JC
Cole continues to be one of the Jaguars’ top receivers, and he saw targets against the Lions, good for second on the team behind only DJ Chark (14). Cole caught six of those passes for 143 yards. Cole is a high-floor player that will garner WR3/flex consideration each week, especially since he has never seen fewer than five targets in a game this season. The Jaguars are facing the Chargers, Texans, and Packers in consecutive weeks, so they might have to throw a lot to keep pace in those games. —JC
The Jaguars are making a concerted effort to get the ball into the hands of Shenault. He had seven targets and a carry against the Lions, and while he had just 11 total yards, he has continued to get looks and racked up yards in previous weeks. He can be trusted as a flex option in good matchups, and he happens to have one next week against a Chargers team that has been burned by receivers with Chris Harris out. —JC
Green’s ownership has fallen to 54 percent in Yahoo leagues. It was warranted, too, with how much he’s struggled this year, but he had a throwback performance in Week 6 against a tough Colts defense, catching eight-of-11 targets for 96 yards. The targets haven’t been an issue, so Green has upside going forward even with the emergence of Tee Higgins. —ML
Burton had two TDs for the Colts against the Bengals in Week 6. One came on the ground out of a wildcat-type formation and the other came through the air (four catches, 58 yards on the day). Burton has at least five targets in each of his three games this season, and he’s clearly been operating as the Colts top TE. He’ll be on bye in Week 7, but after that, he gets to face the Lions in a solid Week 8 matchup. —JC
Jonnu Smith (ankle) left the Titans’ game against the Texans with an injury and didn’t return. As a result, Firkser took over as the team’s top tight end and the results were excellent. Firkser saw a team-high targets and turned them into eight catches, 113 receiving yards, and a TD. If Smith is out long term, Firkser should continue to be the top TE for the Titans, and he evidently has a solid connection with Ryan Tannehill. The Titans are playing the Steelers, Bengals, and Bears in the upcoming weeks, so Firkser can be trusted in the first two games as a streaming option if Smith has to miss time. —JC
McKissic seems to be splitting carries with Antonio Gibson at this point, leading Washington in rushing yards (41) against the Giants. However, his bigger impact will come as a receiver, as shown by his six catches for 43 yards in Week 6. McKissic is averaging 7.3 targets per game over his past three outings and should continue to be a solid checkdown outlet, making him an ideal PPR flex, especially given his upcoming matchups with the Cowboys and Giants. —JC
Perine finally got some run on offense for the Jets with Le’Veon Bell gone. He’s still behind Frank Gore in the rotation, but Perine was able to log 36 yards on total touches. As the season goes along, he should take touches away from the 37-year-old Gore, so Perine is worth stashing even if he’s nothing more than a top handcuff at this point. —JC
Inman hasn’t been consistent this year, but he caught all five of his targets from Kyle Allen for 45 yards against the Giants and had a two-TD game against the Browns earlier in the year. Why does this matter? Inman is facing the woeful Cowboys defense in Week 7, so he could work his way into WR3/flex territory. He should come on the cheap, so don’t be afraid to trust him as a bye-week strreamer and sleeper. —JC
Perriman made his return to the Jets lineup after dealing with an ankle injury, and he was solid against the Dolphins. He caught four passes for a team-leading 62 yards, and his eight targets were second to only Jamison Crowder (13). Perriman has upside as a deep threat, and once Sam Darnold is back in the lineup, he could garner some high-end flex consideration. —JC
In the last two games, Kirk has been targeted 12 times and has reeled in eight catches for 97 yards and a TD. He’s becoming more involved in the Arizona game plan and seems to be clicking with Kyler Murray at this point. Kirk has back-to-back games against the Seahawks and Dolphins after his Week 6 clash with the Cowboys, so definitely grab him, especially if he puts up big numbers against Dallas. —JC
Hardman has a TD in two of his past three games and is a good downfield threat for the Chiefs. He’ll make some big plays paired with Patrick Mahomes, so he should be owned in most fantasy formats especially with Sammy Watkins (hamstring) sidelined and games against the Broncos and Jets upcoming. —JC
Beasley is averaging six targets per game for the Bills and has seen an uptick in production each time the oft-injured John Brown has missed time. Beasley needs to be owned as the Bills’ No. 3 receiver, especially in PPR formats. His floor is super high because of his consistent targets. —JC
Shepard has been sidelined since the middle of Week 2 because of a toe injury, but he’s on pace for a Week 7 return. Shepard caught all six of his targets for 47 yards in the one full game he’s played this year, and with Evan Engram and Golden Tate failing to step up in New York’s offense, Shepard could be the 1B to Darius Salyton’s 1A. Stash him now. —ML
As long as Jordan Akins (concussion, ankle) is out, Fells will be the top TE option for the Texans. He has a TD and at least 57 yards in back-to-back games. He’s becoming more involved in the Texans’ offense, so he can be a streaming option, especially with games against the Packers, Jaguars, and Browns upcoming. —JC
Smith has emerged as the top pass-catching TE for the Vikings over the past two weeks, posting eight catches for 119 yards combined in that span. The Vikings are on bye next week, but if you need help at the position, don’t be afraid to trust him. The Vikings get to play the Packers and Lions after their bye, and both of those teams can be beaten by TEs. —JC
Graham is continuing to be heavily targeted by Nick Foles, racking up eight looks against the Panthers, good for second on the team behind Allen Robinson. He may be more TD-dependent than some other streaming options, but he gets to play the Saints in Week 8, and they allow the most FPPG to TEs this year. That will make Graham a top-tier streamer that week, so grab him now since his volume is solid anyway. —JC
Ebron has averaged 5.5 targets per game over the last four games and should continue to command targets over the middle of the field while defenses focus on the Steelers’ talented wide-outs. The Titans haven’t been very good against TEs this year and have allowed a TD to the position in three of their past four games. Ebron should be able to take advantage of that and could score if Ben Roethlisberger looks his way in the red zone, making him a worthwhile Week 7 streamer for Mark Andrews owners. —JC
The Jets get a TE-friendly matchup next week against a Bills team that has allowed more receiving yards per game to TEs this season (83.6) than any other team. Ryan Griffin will be the main beneficiary of this after has saw three targets from Joe Flacco last week and appears to have leapfrogged Chris Herndon on the Jets’ depth chart. There are better options than Griffin, but he could have a high ceiling if Joe Flacco can get him the ball. —JC
Thomas is averaging six targets per game for Washington and has found occasional success as a streamer despite the issues that Washington has had at quarterback. Thomas had a beautiful TD catch against the Giants in his best Washington game to date, and now, he’ll get a chance to take on the lowly Cowboys in Week 7. Thomas could grab another TD, so he’s a solid streamer in Washington’s next two games against the Cowboys and the Giants. —JC
Despite being a rookie, Herbert is averaging 298 passing yards and 2.3 TD throws per game. After the bye, the Chargers are playing the Jaguars, Broncos, Raiders, Dolphins, and Jets, so Herbert will have a chance to do some damage against those susceptible defenses. He should have a chance to be a QB1 in some — if not, all — of those matchups, so feel free to grab him now if he’s still out there. —JC
Minshew has multiple TDs in all but one of his six games this season. In Week 7, he’ll be taking on a Chargers defense that has allowed the third-most FPPG to QBs this season (24.5). Minshew should have a chance to do well in that contest, so if you’re looking for a bye-week replacement, he’s worth picking up. —JC
With Dak Prescott out, Dalton will take over as the starter in Dallas. He showed well when forced into emergency action for the Cowboys following Prescott’s injury, and after Monday night’s game against the Cardinals, he’ll take on two weak NFC East foes, Washington and the Eagles, on the road. The Cowboys have enough offensive weaponry for Dalton to potentially succeed, so feel free to grab him now and stash him in case he pops. —JC
Dallas’s Week 7 opponent, Washington, entered Week 6 as a bottom-three scoring offense averaging the fewest yards per game in the league (263). As long as Kyle Allen, Dwayne Haskins, and Alex Smith are jockeying for position at QB, their offense won’t be able to do much, so even the Cowboys’ porous stop unit can be trusted against them. —JC
Coming off a bye, the Chargers get a favorable matchup against the Jaguars and should be getting healthier, as Melvin Ingram and Chris Harris will soon be eligible to return from IR. Joey Bosa, who was dinged up in Week 5 against the Saints, will also have a chance to play more with some rest. The Chargers simply have a solid defense and should be able to limit the Jaguars, who are starting to regress as this season goes along. —JC
You can start virtually any defense against the Giants this year. Daniel Jones has accounted for just one TD since Week 1 and has been sacked 18 times and committed turnovers through six games this season. The Eagles have a leaky back-seven, but Fletcher Cox and the rest of their front should be able to pressure Jones into plenty of mistakes, and that should make them a top streamer this week. —JC
The Browns actually lead the league in takeaways with a mark of 12. Joe Burrow has performed well against bad defenses, but the Browns are solid, especially on the defensive line, so they could limit him in Week 7. The only problem spot for them in the middle of the field, but the Browns still have a lot of streaming upside this week. — JC