‘Baywatch’ Star’s Homeless Ex-Wife Says She’s Doing ‘Fine’ as She’s Seen for First Time in 2 Years

WENN/Josiah True

Jeremy Jackson’s ex-spouse, former model Loni Willison, is found living on the streets of Venice Beach in Los Angeles after disappearing since 2018 amid her drug and alcohol addiction issue.

“Baywatch” star Jeremy Jackson‘s ex-wife Loni Willison has been seen for the first time in 2 years. The former model, who is now homeless, was recently found living on the streets close to Venice Pier in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old was seen pushing a trolley containing her belongings and searching through trash cans and dumpsters behind multi-million dollar homes in LA’s Venice district. She was smoking a cigarette and has several missing teeth, while her short blonde hair is dyed pink on the top part.

Speaking to The Sun, Loni insisted she’s “doing just fine” and rejected offers of help, saying, “I haven’t spoken to Jeremy. I don’t want to speak to my friends.” She added, “I don’t want anyone to help me. I can live on my own. I’ve got everything I need right here.”

The former fitness magazine covergirl claimed, “Nobody really cares about me and I don’t want to see them, they don’t want to see me.” Loni, who said she hasn’t got a cell phone, went on explaining how she survives living on the streets, “I’ve got food and I’ve got a place to sleep. I get money here and there and there’s food in the bins and near the stores. There’s lots here.”

Loni married Jeremy, who played David Hasselhoff‘s on-screen son on the TV series “Baywatch”, in 2012, but they split after a series of booze-fuelled rows which culminated in him allegedly attacking her at their West Hollywood home. Their divorce was finalized in 2014.

She has been homeless since 2016 after losing her job as an assistant at a cosmetic surgery center in L.A. She then claimed that she worked briefly for a realtor who refused to pay her. Unable to pay her bills or have a secured job, she was eventually evicted from her West Hollywood apartment and forced to live on the streets.

Before disappearing in 2018, she opened up to DailyMailTV about her tragic fall from grace. “I lost two jobs and everything crumbled. It’s been two years, I’ve been on the streets since,” she revealed. “I’d split from Jeremy at that time. I have not had any contact with him. All the s**t that’s happened to me has been so f*****g crazy.”

At the time, she also said she hadn’t showered in over a year and kept herself looking as dirty as possible to avoid being assaulted.

Loni had been battling an addiction to crystal meth and alcohol, as well as mental health issues before her disappearance. Following her interview with DailyMailTV, drug rehab specialist Larry Marinelli, who owns True Intentions sober living home, reached out to her and offered to help her for free, but she denied treatment and was back out on the streets in less than 24 hours.