‘Bachelorette’ Alum Emily Maynard Announces Fifth Child’s Birth With Emotional Video

WENN/FayesVision

Just one day after announcing her pregnancy, the reality TV star takes to Instagram to share a video that documents the birth of her and husband Tyler Johnson’s baby girl.

Emily Maynard has just welcomed a new addition to her blended family. Just days after revealing that she was expecting her fourth child with husband Tyler Johnson, the season 8 star of “The Bachelorette” announced the arrival of her baby girl to the world.

The 34-year-old broke the happy news via Instagram on Saturday, October 17. Posting a video that documented the birth of her newborn, she shared her joy by penning in the caption, “baby #5 ….oh heavenly day…. {thank you @heartstonefilms for helping me with my ideas and short deadlines } @mtylerjohnson.”

Emily’s post has since been flooded with congratulatory comments. One in particular was “Bachelor in Paradise” star Raven Gates who gushed, “Oh my goodness!! Congratulations!!!” Her fellow “Bachelorette” star Trista Sutter raved, “Sooooo beautiful!!!!! Congratulations mama!!” Kaitlyn Bristowe, meanwhile, exclaimed, “Oh my goodness this is just incredible. So happy for you.”

Also sharing the exciting news was Emily’s husband. Letting out a longer version of the birth video on his own Instagram account, he kicked it off by saying, “It’s going down, kid number uno, dos, tres, quarto, cinco. One, two, three, four, fifth!” In the caption, he declared, “It’s a girl! Welcome to our world!”

Emily made public her pregnancy in an Instagram post on Friday, October, 16. At the time, she put out an image of her feet sporting pink Gucci knee-high socks. Though it did not clearly indicate her pregnancy, a glimpse of her baby bump could be seen under her flowy dress. “ready or not #5 @mtylerjohnson,” she noted in the accompaniment of the snap.

This baby girl is Emily’s fifth child. She is already a mother to a 15-year-old daughter named Josephine Riddick whom she shared with her late fiance Ricky Hendrick. Meanwhile, from her marriage to Tyler, the TV personality has three sons, 5-year-old Jennings Tyler, 4-year-old Gibson Kyle and 2-year-old Gatlin Avery.