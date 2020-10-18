Australia bootmaker bought by mining tycoon Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest

Iconic Australian bootmaker, RM Williams is being brought back to home soil, thanks to new owner, mining magnate Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest.

It is reported Mr Forrest bought the company in a deal worth $190m, from an American private equity company.

“We just saw a great Australian product, a legacy for our country, and it just needed to be Australian,” he said.

“It just needed to come back home. We thought now is the , let’s bring it home,” he said.

The bootmaker’s factory is in Adelaide and employs 900 workers.

It was started in 1932 by Reginald Murray Williams.

As part of the deal, Australian actor Hugh Jackman will relinquish a five per cent stake in the business, which is worth around $10 million.

He will remain on as the brand’s global brand ambassador.