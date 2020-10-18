Audio, which struggled for decades as a media category, is breaking out now, as tech enables new content formats as well as new monetization and delivery models (Matthew Ball/MatthewBall.vc)

Isaac Novak
Matthew Ball / MatthewBall.vc:

Audio, which struggled for decades as a media category, is breaking out now, as tech enables new content formats as well as new monetization and delivery models  —  As most of the major media categories — music, video and video games — have existed for decades, we tend to forget that media is technology.

