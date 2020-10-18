Armstrong says ‘silent majority’ supports Coinbase apolitical stance in leaked audio By Cointelegraph

Armstrong says ‘silent majority’ supports Coinbase apolitical stance in leaked audio
Coinbase leadership recently moved to curb sociopolitical discourse within their company, mandating that the team should focus on the company’s mission rather than politics. Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong later held an all-hands meeting, billed as an “ask me anything” session, to discuss changes in company culture with his employees. Audio of this staff-wide meeting from Oct. 1 was subsequently leaked to media outlet Motherboard; the technology wing of Vice media.
“An internal all-hands meeting obtained by Motherboard shows Coinbase management was accused of ‘stunting internal discussion’ and that it forced employees to delete political Slack messages,” Motherboard wrote.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.