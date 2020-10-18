Anushka Sharma and Dhanashree Verma celebrate RCB’s win with a selfie

Yesterday, Bangalore took on Rajasthan in a nail biting IPL encounter. RCB looked down and out by the 18th over but they say if AB Devilliers is at the crease, never say never. Well, that turned out to be just right as the proteas batsman turned the game around in a single over helping RCB comfortably bag 2 points.

Anushka Sharma, who’s currently in the UAE, was lucky to witness the AB masterclass from the stands in the stadium. The actress enjoyed the game with RCB cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma and the RCB coaching staff. Dhanashree shared a post victory selfie on social media where Anushka Sharma is seen flaunting her radiant smile. Take a look at the post below.





Lovely isn’t it?