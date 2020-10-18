Ant Group gets Chinese nod for Hong Kong leg of $35 billion dual-listing: source By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

© .

HONG KONG () – China’s Ant Group has received approval from the Chinese securities regulator for the Hong Kong leg of its about $35 billion dual-listing, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The company plans to list simultaneously in Hong Kong and on Shanghai’s STAR Market, in what could be the world’s largest IPO, surpassing the record set by oil giant Saudi Aramco (SE:)’s $29.4 billion float last December.

The person declined to be named as the matter was not public yet. Ant, which is backed by Alibaba (NYSE:) Group Holding Ltd (HK:), declined to comment.

IFR reported the development earlier.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR