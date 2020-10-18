American Air to run Boeing 737 Max at year end: Bloomberg News By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

© . FILE PHOTO: American Airlines 737 max passenger planes are parked on the tarmac at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa

() – American Airlines Group Inc (O:) plans to run Boeing Co (N:) 737 Max passenger flights at the year end for the first time since the aircraft’s grounding in March 2019, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

737 Max will serve the Miami-New York corridor once a day starting Dec. 29 through Jan. 4, the report said https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-10-18/american-air-sets-new-daily-miami-n-y-flight-for-737-max-debut?sref=WJKVI5nK.

The airline will “take a phased approach” to returning the Max to service once it is approved to fly, including whether to extend the Miami-New York flight beyond Jan. 4, according to the report.

American Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

