After Fleeing Poland, an Antiracism Activist Finds Refuge in Norway

The antiracism activist fled on New Year’s Eve in 2018 with his wife and toddler, seeking refuge in Norway, which has long welcomed political refugees from desperate corners of the world.

But the activist, Rafal Gawel, wasn’t escaping a war-torn country. He was fleeing Poland, a member of the democratic and peaceful European Union. Although his initial request for asylum in Norway was rejected, last month an appeals board there granted his request.

It was a dramatic chain of events that underscored concerns elsewhere in Europe that Poland’s democracy — once regarded as a great success story of the post-Soviet era — has regressed under the right-wing coalition that has ruled the country for the past five years.

While Mr. Gawel’s case is complicated, the asylum decision reflected worries about political influence in the Polish judicial system. Norway’s immigration service said it had granted him asylum on the grounds that he faced political persecution in Poland, a rare instance of a country in Europe offering such protection to a citizen of the European Union. Norway is not a member of the bloc, but maintains close relations with it.