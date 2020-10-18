AFL: Lachie Neale claims Brownlow Medal 2020

Star Brisbane Lions midfielder Lachie Neale has taken out the 2020 Brownlow Medal.

After finishing equal third in 2019, Neale this season finished on top to claim his first Brownlow Medal following a stellar year with the Lions who fell just one game short of a grand final appearance.

The 27-year-old, who entered the night as the overwhelming favourite, polled a total of 31 votes out of a possible 51.

Neale ultimately won in a landslide, finishing 10 votes clear of second-placed Travis Boak (21).

Lachie Neale takes out 2020 Brownlow Medal (Getty)

The 2020 Brownlow Medal award caps off a stellar year the Lions midfielder who had previously been named the AFL Players’ Association MVP and the AFL Coaches’ Association Player of the Year for this season. He was also named in the All-Australian team for the second time in his career.

Christian Petracca (20) and Jack Steele (20) finished equal third, while Luke Parker, Patrick Dangerfield, Dustin Martin and Jack Macrae all finished with 15 votes each.

“It’s unbelievable,” Neale said.

“I feel really humbled to be in this position.

Lachie Neale of the Lions poses with the Brownlow medal (Getty)

“As has been mentioned the boy from Kyby, I never in my wildest dreams thought I’d be standing here today.

“I suppose there is a sense of relief that it’s over now and I have the medal. Although there was some great players throughout the year.

“Travis Boak, Christian Petracca, Jack Steele, Dustin Martin and Dangerfield had great years as well.

“There were always going to be challenges, but I’m very proud to have won it this year.”

Port’s Travis Boak finished second on the Brownlow Medal leaderboard (Getty)

2020 BROWNLOW LEADERBOARD:

1. Lachie Neale (Lions) 31

2. Travis Boak (Power) 21

=3. Jack Steele (Saints) 20

=3. Christian Petracca (Demons) 20

=5. Jack Macrae (Bulldogs) 15

=5. Luke Parker (Swans) 15

=5. Patrick Dangerfield (Cats) 15

=5. Dustin Martin (Tigers) 15

=9. Cam Guthrie (Cats) 14

=9. Clayton Oliver (Demons) 14