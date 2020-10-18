Adele ‘So Excited’ and Also ‘Terrified’ to Host ‘SNL’ for First Time

Instagram

The ‘When We Were Young’ hitmaker is officially announced to serve as a host for the upcoming third episode of the ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 46 on October 24.

Adele will make a big return to the spotlight next week (24Oct20) when she hosts U.S. sketch comedy show “Saturday Night Live“.

She’ll front the programme with musical guest H.E.R.

The Brit has performed on the show before, but this is the first time she has hosted.

H.E.R. will be making her debut on “SNL”, which returned to the studio last month (Sep20) after coronavirus restrictions were lifted. Chris Rock hosted the Season 46 premiere, with comedian Bill Burr and Issa Rae fronting subsequent shows.

Megan Thee Stallion, Jack White, and Justin Bieber have so far served as musical guests.

Confirming her hosting gig on Sunday (18Oct20), Adele took to social media and wrote, “Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!!”

“I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?”

She added, “It’ll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election… which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no! I am besides (sic) myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all. See you next week.”