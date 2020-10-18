Adele Is Hosting SNL And She Is Adorably Excited

Hello from the other siiiiiiide (of my TV screen).
Well y’all, looks like 2020 is finally getting a little brighter! This afternoon, Adele announced that she’ll be gracing our TV screens on Saturday as she hosts SNL for the very first time.
In the caption of her Instagram post, Adele shared her excitement to return to the show almost exactly 12 years after her first appearance, which she credits for breaking her career in the US.
Adele explains how she’s always wanted to “do it as a stand alone moment” and host the show, but it’s never been the right time…until now!
She went on to say, “If there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best, it’s 2020, right?”
Finally, Adele gushed about sharing the stage with musical guest H.E.R. and how she “can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs.” Honestly, big same.
You can read Adele’s full, adorable statement below:
Well, time to start counting down to Saturday!
