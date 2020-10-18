Actress Doreen Montalvo Dies After Suffering Stroke

Facebook

The television and Broadway star has passed away at the age of 56 after suffering from a stroke while on an acting break amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Actress Doreen Montalvo has died.

The star, who was appearing in the new Broadway musical “Mrs. Doubtfire” when the pandemic started, passed away after suffering a stroke earlier this month (Oct20), website BroadwayWorld.com confirmed.

“We are devastated to hear she has left us today. Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to her husband Mike Mann and their family during this time,” wrote the star’s manager Steve Maihack in an Instagram post.

“Love and light to all her friends, colleagues and fans…my heart aches for us all.”

Doreen had performed only three previews before “Mrs. Doubtfire” was forced to close along with the rest of the Great White Way amid the Covid-19 crisis. She originated the role of Janet Lundy, which she also played in the pre-Broadway run in Seattle.

The actress’ other Broadway credits include “In the Heights” and “On Your Feet“. She also appeared on TV shows like “Smash“, “The Good Wife“, “Elementary“, and “Law & Order“.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the mastermind behind Tony-winning “In the Heights”, was quick to pay tribute to the 56-year-old actress on social media. He recounted his close friendship with the late star on Twitter before writing, “It is monstrously unfair that we did not get more time with her. More shows with her. More music with her. More life with her. When someone brings that much joy and love to everyone they meet, that much commitment to the craft they love… it’s unfair. And heartbreaking.”