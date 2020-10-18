Aadar Jain rubbishes rumours of getting married to Tara Sutaria

Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria are the latest couple in B-town. While they still have not publicly admitted it, two have been spotted plenty of times together in the city and Tara is often part of the Kapoor khandaans gatherings. These often sightings have also fulled several rumours including one that they’ll soon be tying the knot.

However, turns out that there’s no truth whatsoever behind this one. A representative of Aadar Jain issued a statement outright denying these rumours. He stated, “These stories and rumours are baseless and untrue. He is currently busy with his next film, Excel Entertainment’s Hello Charlie,”

Earlier this year, Tara was Aadar’s plus one for his brother Armaan Jain’s wedding. The videos of the two performing at the wedding went viral on social media.