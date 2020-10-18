A look at "neurosymbolic AI,quot;, which combines techniques of deep neural networks and "good old-fashioned AI,quot;, with comments from its proponents and critics (Anil Ananthaswamy/Knowable Magazine)

Anil Ananthaswamy / Knowable Magazine:
A look at “neurosymbolic AI,rdquo;, which combines techniques of deep neural networks and “good old-fashioned AI,rdquo;, with comments from its proponents and critics — The unlikely marriage of two major artificial intelligence approaches has given rise to a new hybrid called neurosymbolic AI.
