3 years after the ICO, Filecoin (FIL) rallies 118% upon listing By Cointelegraph

3 years after the ICO, Filecoin (FIL) rallies 118% upon listing
On Thursday Filecoin (FIL) began trading across major exchanges over three years after its initial coin offering.
Upon listing, the token traded at wildly different prices across multiple exchanges and while the premium shows there is still an appetite for altcoins, investors interpreting the rallies from FIL and Polkadot (DOT) as the beginning of an altseason may be disappointed.
