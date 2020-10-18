$22M in Bitcoin moves from Huobi to OKEx despite withdrawal freeze By Cointelegraph

$22M in Bitcoin moves from Huobi to OKEx despite withdrawal freeze
Large (BTC) transactions from Huobi cryptocurrency exchange are moving to OKEx despite the latter having temporarily suspended crypto withdrawals.
According to data from crypto tracking service Whale Alert, a total of 1,995 BTC ($22.5 million) was sent from Huobi to OKEx shortly after OKEx officially announced it was suspending withdrawals on Oct. 16.
