1990s And 2000s Duets Millennials Loved

1.
“Bring It All to Me” by Blaque and JC Chasez
2.
“Where You Are” by Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson
3.
“Could I Have This Kiss Forever” by Whitney Houston and Enrique Iglesias
4.
“What Dreams Are Made Of (Ballad Version)” by fictional pop stars Paolo and Isabella
5.
“Music of My Heart” by NSYNC and Gloria Estefan
6.
“Tell Him” by Celine Dion and Barbra Streisand
7.
“Broken” by Seether and Amy Lee
8.
“Someday We’ll Know” by Mandy Moore and Jonathan Foreman
9.
“Two Is Better Than One” by Boys Like Girls and Taylor Swift
10.
“I’m Gonna Make You Love Me” by Play and Chris Trousdale
11.
“Because of You” by Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson
12.
“Nobody Wants to Be Lonely” by Ricky Martin and Christina Aguilera
13.
“Let’s Make Love” by Faith Hill and Tim McGraw
14.
“Over and Over” by Nelly and Tim McGraw
15.
“Who Says You Can’t Come Home” by Bon Jovi and Jennifer Nettles
16.
“On the Line” by Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Mandy Moore, and BBMak
17.
“What’s Going On?” by like 100 artists (the All Star Tribute)
18.
“N 2 Gether” by Limp Bizkit and Method Man
19.
“Rise & Fall” by Sting and Craig David
20.
“Take Me There” by Mýa, Blackstreet, Blinky Blink, and Mase
21.
“Thank God I Found You” by Mariah Carey, 98 Degrees, and Joe
22.
“Against All Odds” by Mariah Carey and Westlife
23.
“Space Cowboy (Yippie-Yi-Yay)” by NSYNC and Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes
24.
“All I Have” by Jennifer Lopez and LL Cool J
25.
“Can I Have It Like That” by Pharrell and Gwen Stefani
26.
“Tilt Ya Head Back” by Nelly and Christina Aguilera
27.
“I Know What You Want” by Busta Rhymes and Mariah Carey, feat. the Flipmode Squad
28.
“Breathe” by Blu Cantrell and Sean Paul
29.
“All Cried Out” by Allure and 112
30.
“Party for Two” by Shania Twain and Billy Currington
31.
“Cupid’s Chokehold” by the Gym Class Heroes and Patrick Stump
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!