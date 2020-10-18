1990s And 2000s Duets Millennials Loved

Bradley Lamb
1.

“Bring It All to Me” by Blaque and JC Chasez


Columbia

Why you probably forgot about it: Because you’re still probably trying to forget about JC talking about his baggy jeans and “thug appeal.”

2.

“Where You Are” by Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson


Columbia

Why you probably forgot about it: Because they’ve been broken up for 20 years now and apparently don’t even talk anymore. Like having dinner with your divorced parents…it’s awkward.

3.

“Could I Have This Kiss Forever” by Whitney Houston and Enrique Iglesias


Interscope

Why you probably forgot about it: Because the last time you probably heard it was 20 years ago in your mom’s minivan.

4.

“What Dreams Are Made Of (Ballad Version)” by fictional pop stars Paolo and Isabella


Disney

Why you probably forgot about it: Because the ballad version doesn’t get the justice it deserves.

5.

“Music of My Heart” by NSYNC and Gloria Estefan


Miramax

Why you probably forgot about it: Because you obviously don’t give a shit about music education!! JK…it was just kind of forgettable.

6.

“Tell Him” by Celine Dion and Barbra Streisand


Columbia

Why you probably forgot about it: Because only gay men and sixtysomething women know it exists.

7.

“Broken” by Seether and Amy Lee


The Bicycle Music Company

Why you probably forgot about it: Because it means you probably didn’t go through a parachute pants phase.

8.

“Someday We’ll Know” by Mandy Moore and Jonathan Foreman


Warner Bros.

Why you probably forgot about it: Because you’re overdue for a rewatch of A Walk to Remember.

9.

“Two Is Better Than One” by Boys Like Girls and Taylor Swift


Sony Music/Columbia

Why you probably forgot about it: Because Taylor didn’t even bother to show up for the music video!

10.

“I’m Gonna Make You Love Me” by Play and Chris Trousdale


Columbia

Why you probably forgot about it: Because your parents didn’t have the Disney Channel.

11.

“Because of You” by Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson


UMG Recordings

Why you probably forgot about it: Because, for some reason, you aren’t a Reba stan.

12.

“Nobody Wants to Be Lonely” by Ricky Martin and Christina Aguilera


Columbia

Why you probably forgot about it: The music video looks like a George Lucas–created CGI nightmare.

13.

“Let’s Make Love” by Faith Hill and Tim McGraw


Warner Bros. Nashville

Why you probably forgot about it: Because out of all the Tim-Faith duets, it’s the most underrated.

14.

“Over and Over” by Nelly and Tim McGraw


Motown

Why you probably forgot about it: Because there are just *so many* country-rap collabs, how could you possibly keep up with them all?

15.

“Who Says You Can’t Come Home” by Bon Jovi and Jennifer Nettles


Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Why you probably forgot about it: Because you didn’t listen to Delilah or watch the VH1 Top 20 countdown in 2005.

16.

“On the Line” by Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Mandy Moore, and BBMak


Tapestry Films

Why you probably forgot about it: Because three people saw the movie On the Line, and two of those people were in NSYNC.

17.

“What’s Going On?” by like 100 artists (the All Star Tribute)


Columbia/Sony

Why you probably forgot about it: Because they never really played it on the radio; it was more of a TRL thing.

18.

“N 2 Gether” by Limp Bizkit and Method Man


Interscope

Why you probably forgot about it: When was the last time you even thought about Limp Bizkit and Method Man individually, let alone together?

19.

“Rise & Fall” by Sting and Craig David


Warner Music UK

Why you probably forgot about it: ‘Cause you haven’t thought of Sting’s “Desert Rose” in 15 years, much less this duet.

20.

“Take Me There” by Mýa, Blackstreet, Blinky Blink, and Mase


Interscope

Why you probably forgot about it: Because, sadly, all of these singers are irrelevant now.

21.

“Thank God I Found You” by Mariah Carey, 98 Degrees, and Joe


Columbia

Why you probably forgot about it: Because Mariah’s discography is so iconic that we could talk about her hits, let alone No. 1s, all day.

22.

“Against All Odds” by Mariah Carey and Westlife


Columbia

Why you probably forgot about it: Because you probably didn’t even know it existed in the first place. Also, for those of you here in the United States, I’ll save you a Google search and let you know that Westlife is a late-’90s Irish boy band.

23.

“Space Cowboy (Yippie-Yi-Yay)” by NSYNC and Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes


Jive Records

Why you probably forgot about it: Well, tbh, this is an NSYNC classic…so if you know it, you really know it.

24.

“All I Have” by Jennifer Lopez and LL Cool J


Epic

Why you probably forgot about it: Because the Ja Rule–J.Lo duets were just better.

25.

“Can I Have It Like That” by Pharrell and Gwen Stefani


Star Trak

Why you probably forgot about it: Because…it wasn’t very good. No offense, but this just felt like a Neptunes throwaway track.

26.

“Tilt Ya Head Back” by Nelly and Christina Aguilera


Universal

Why you probably forgot about it: Because it fell into a weird gap between “Dirrty”-era Xtina and Back to Basics–era Christina. It’s one of those songs I listened to once in 2004 and never again.

27.

“I Know What You Want” by Busta Rhymes and Mariah Carey, feat. the Flipmode Squad


Epic

Why you probably forgot about it: Because you have no taste! JKJKJKJK. But really, I do feel bad if you forgot about this Mariah classic!

28.

“Breathe” by Blu Cantrell and Sean Paul


Arista

Why you probably forgot about it: Because Blu is more than a one-hit wonder…she had two hits! And to be honest, “Hit ‘Em Up Style (Oops!)” overshadowed this track.

29.

“All Cried Out” by Allure and 112


Columbia

Why you probably forgot about it: Because you probably haven’t heard it since your seventh-grade school dance.

30.

“Party for Two” by Shania Twain and Billy Currington


Mercury Nashville

Why you probably forgot about it: Because you don’t like iconic country duets, prob.

31.

“Cupid’s Chokehold” by the Gym Class Heroes and Patrick Stump


Fueled by Ramen

Why you probably forgot about it: Because who is looking for Travie McCoy in 2020? Again, no offense.

