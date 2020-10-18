Home Entertainment 1980s Actress Kirstie Alley Endorses Trump – Twitter Starts FAT SHAMING Her!!

1980s Actress Kirstie Alley Endorses Trump – Twitter Starts FAT SHAMING Her!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

Actress Kirstie Alley was one o the biggest actresses on the 1980s, but she’s fallen int obscurity in recent years. Well now she’s back, MTPO News has learned. And she’s endorsing Donald Trump.

Kirstie posted this, last night:

This is what she used to look like:

spl270555_001

RELATED ARTICLES

©