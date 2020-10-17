Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested for Allegedly Strangling Girlfriend Two Weeks After Split From Wife

Instagram

The former child actor is facing domestic violence charges after he was arrested following a physical altercation with his girlfriend in Eugene, Oregon.

Actor Zachery Ty Bryan has been thrown to jail following a domestic violence incident with a woman whom he has a relationship with. The “Home Improvement” alum was taken into police custody in Eugene, Oregon on Friday, October 16 after allegedly strangling his girlfriend during a violent fight between the couple.

Bryan and his girlfriend apparently got into an argument in their apartment and the scuffle quickly became physical. The actor who played Thor in Syfy’s 2009 TV movie “Hammer of the Gods” allegedly put his hands around her throat and squeezed it. When the woman attempted to call 911 for help, he reportedly snatched her phone.

It were the concerned neighbors who called the cops when they noticed “some sort of scuffle” in the apartment complex. When the law enforcement arrived at the scene, they found the former child star, now 39, sitting outside his unit while the girlfriend was hiding at a friend’s house nearby after fleeing from him.

Bryan was arrested and booked on three charges for strangulation, fourth-degree assault, and interfering with making a report.

Zachery Ty Bryan’s arrest came roughly two weeks after he announced his separation from his wife and high school sweetheart Carly Matros. The couple, who got married in 2007, share four children together. They welcomed their youngest kid last year.

Early this month, he wrote on Instagram, “Almost Fourteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time. Thank you [sad face].”