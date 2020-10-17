Women acting like ‘pack of animals’ left victim partially bald in bar attack

Three women who attacked a mother in a bar behaved like a “pack of animals”, a court has heard.

The late-night assault, which lasted nearly 30 minutes, saw Hollie-Louise Brown left partially bald after her hair was pulled out in clumps by one of her attackers.

But Judge Edward Bindloss did not jail the trio for the attack which happened in September 2018.









The trainee nurse, 25, was attacked by Donna Goulding, 25, with whom she had had a long-standing feud, after they bumped into each other on the dance floor at the Bubbles bar in Ashington, Northumberland, Newcastle Crown Court heard.

Goulding’s friends Chloe Cummings, 29, and Toni Tyler, 30, then joined in the attack.

What began inside the premises continued on outside in the street after bouncers intervened to remove them from the bar.

Ms Brown lost a lot of hair which was pulled out in clumps by Goulding, she was kicked, had her finger bitten, eyes gouged and suffered bruises to her arms and face.

Andrew Finlay, prosecuting, said: “One witness was to comment they were disgusted at what was happening, they were like a pack of animals, kicking, punching and stamping with nothing being done by the bouncers, they were just letting them fight.”

In a victim statement, Ms Brown said her personality had changed and she had lost confidence since that night.

She also said she had to see a dermatologist over her bald patches, which have since grown back.

The three attackers admitted affray at a previous hearing and the prosecution offered no evidence to a charge of grievous bodily harm.

Mother-of-two Goulding, of Milburn Road, Ashington, who works as a cleaner, was handed a 13-month jail term, suspended for a year, and ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid community work.

Cummings, of Oswald Road, Newbiggin, who has two children, was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work, as was Tyler, a mother-of-two and hospital cleaner from Glenwood, Ashington.

The judge told them they had behaved in an appalling way, adding: “Given the assault and the effect, you should be doing even more hours but I have to be realistic, you are single mothers with dependent children.”

He said the three women had not been in trouble since the incident.