With Trump's re-election in doubt, federal agencies are scrambling to enact regulatory changes, like allowing DHS to collect more extensive biometric data (Eric Lipton/New York Times)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
7


Eric Lipton / New York Times:

With Trump’s re-election in doubt, federal agencies are scrambling to enact regulatory changes, like allowing DHS to collect more extensive biometric data  —  With the president’s re-election in doubt, cabinet departments are scrambling to finish dozens of new rules affecting millions of Americans.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR