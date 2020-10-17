Eric Lipton / New York Times:
With Trump’s re-election in doubt, federal agencies are scrambling to enact regulatory changes, like allowing DHS to collect more extensive biometric data — With the president’s re-election in doubt, cabinet departments are scrambling to finish dozens of new rules affecting millions of Americans.
With Trump's re-election in doubt, federal agencies are scrambling to enact regulatory changes, like allowing DHS to collect more extensive biometric data (Eric Lipton/New York Times)
Eric Lipton / New York Times: