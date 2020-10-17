Will these six MLB pitchers receive qualifying offers?

After a shaky 2019 season, Gausman was non-tendered by the Reds and ended up signing a one-year, $9M with San Francisco. The “pillow contract” strategy ended up working, as Gausman posted a strong year and is now positioned for a larger free-agent payday. On paper, it seems like Gausman is a logical candidate to be issued a qualifying offer, but the situation might not quite be so clear cut — MLB.com’s Maria Guardado considers it “unlikely” that Gausman will get a QO.

Why would the Giants hesitate? While the team would like to re-sign Gausman for 2021, the Giants might simply not value him at an $18.9M price point and could be concerned that Gausman would accept the qualifying offer. There are some similarities between Gausman’s situation and the decision Jake Odorizzi faced last fall, as Odorizzi had also rebounded from an off-year in 2018 but chose to accept the Twins’ qualifying offer rather than test what he felt could be an unfriendly free-agent market. Given how the pandemic has lowered revenues all over baseball this year, it is quite possible Gausman has concerns about his own trip to free agency and might prefer to lock in $18.9M right away.

Borderline: Masahiro Tanaka (Yankees)