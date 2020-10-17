Will Smith faces Will Smith in NLCS Game 5 and Twitter can’t contain itself

Twitter got a gift from the baseball gods Friday night: Will Smith vs. Will Smith.

The Smiths (wait, that’s a whole different musical genre) faced off in the sixth inning of NLCS Game 5. They met in a big spot: Smith’s Braves were trying to hold a one-run lead against Smith’s Dodgers.

Before you could say “Wwwwwest Philadelphia,” the LA Smith had flipped the game on its head with a go-ahead three-run homer.

For the record, the Wills are not related and do not have the same middle name: The pitcher is William Michael Smith; the hitter is William Dills Smith. This wasn’t their first showdown, either.

🙃 🤗 The first time 2 players with the same name have faced each other in the postseason (and yes, these two faced each other in the regular season on Sept. 6, 2019. Batter Will Smith struck out) pic.twitter.com/ePzOe5y2Kf — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 17, 2020

That meant nothing to Twitter, which couldn’t wait to post obvious and occasionaly amusing memes.