Will power! Smith’s homer off namesake lifts L.A. in Game 5

Baseball fans were treated on Friday to a matchup they were dying for, and they got one crazy result.

In the top of the sixth inning of Game 5 of the NLCS on Friday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves, Will Smith the catcher faced Will Smith the pitcher.

The Dodgers had two on and two out and were trailing 2-1 with catcher Will Smith at the plate. Atlanta brought pitcher Will Smith in the batter before, and he walked Max Muncy to put runners on first and second. Then on the sixth pitch of the at-bat, catcher Will Smith smacked a three-run home run to deep left field.