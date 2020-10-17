Why Bitcoin price abruptly dropped 3% in 30 minutes on OKEx freeze By Cointelegraph

Why Bitcoin price abruptly dropped 3% in 30 minutes on OKEx freeze
OKEx, one of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchanges, announced a temporary suspension of withdrawals on Oct. 16. Upon the news, the price of (BTC) abruptly plunged 3% in 30 minutes across major exchanges.
The nervousness in the market comes from the reason behind the withdrawal suspension and the potential implications it carries.
