When is Khabib’s next fight in 2020? UFC 254 date, start time, card, PPV price, odds vs. Justin Gaethje

Two of the most dominant forces will go head to head in UFC 254 when lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov goes up against Justin Gaethje.

Gaethje (22-2) is fresh off an incredible fifth-round TKO over Tony Ferguson at UFC 249. Gaethje was filling in for Nurmagomedov (28-0), who was unable to fight Ferguson due to travel restrictions caused by COVID-19.

Here’s everything you need to know about the pay-per-view fight between Nurmagomedov and Gaethje, including the time, how to watch, PPV price, odds and fight cards.

When is Khabib’s fight vs. Justin Gaethje in UFC 254?

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 24
  • Early prelims: 10:30 a.m. (ET)
  • Prelims: Noon (ET)
  • Main card: 2 p.m. (ET)

UFC 254 starts off with early prelims at 10:30 a.m. ET, then prelims at noon and the main card at 2 p.m., with the fight between Nurmagomedov and Gaethje starting around 2:40 p.m. ET.

UFC 254 PPV price: How much does it cost?

The pay-per-view for UFC 254 costs $64.99 for viewers who already have an ESPN+ subscription. A monthly subscription to ESPN+ costs $5.99, while the bundle with Hulu and Disney+ is $12.99 per month.

Where is UFC 254 taking place?

  • Location: Flash Forum in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

UFC 254 will take place at the Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Khabib vs. Gaethje odds

Nurmagomedov is a -310 favorite, while Gaethje is a +240 underdog.

UFC 254 fight card

Main card

  • Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje
  • Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier
  • Alexander Volkov vs. Walt Harris

Preliminary card

  • Stefan Sruve vs. Tai Tuivasa
  • Nathaniel Wood vs. Casey Kenney
  • Alex Oliveira vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Early prelims

  • Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Sergey Morozov
  • Liana Jojua vs. Miranda Maverick
  • Joel Alvarez vs. Alexander Yakovlev

