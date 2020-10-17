Warder nabbed for allegedly trying to smuggle contraband into Eastern Cape jail

A St Albans Correctional Centre officer has been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle contraband into the centre.

The incident happened during a routine search at the entrance.

He is due to appear in court on Monday.

According to the Department of Correctional Services, the incident happened on Friday morning during a routine search at the entrance to the centre.

“National Task Team [NTT] security officials were conducting a routine search of people at the access control gate when they noticed his vehicle,” department spokesperson Nobuntu Gantana said.

She added the official approached the gate with his vehicle, but then turned the car around and drove away when he noticed a search was being conducted.

NTT officials with the assistance of three police officers caught the officer and escorted him back to the centre.

Gantana said when they searched his car, they found 120 mandrax tablets, five Vodacom starter packs, two Telkom starter packs, four MTN starter packs, two Cell C starter packs, one cellphone OTG USB cable, five cellphones, three earphones and three cellphone chargers.

All the items were confiscated and a case was opened at the Kabega Park police station.

“The official was subsequently arrested on Friday and he is currently in custody,” added Gantana.

