VP Jones: Prescott’s injury doesn’t affect contract talks

When Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury against the New York Giants, no one really was thinking about the potential long-term ramifications of the injury.

The Cowboys and Prescott have been trying to work out a contract extension for over a year now. He’s currently playing under the franchise tag at $31.409 million and wants a long-term deal. However, many have begun to think Prescott’s chances of earning a large extension are gone after suffering a potentially career-altering injury.

Cowboys Executive Vice President, CEO and Director of Player Personnel Stephen Jones squashed that sentiment, saying the injury won’t affect contract negotiations.

“Like I said, nothing changes,” Jones said, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “There is zero change in his contract negotiation status, how much we want to get him signed. Nothing changes. He didn’t lose value. Nothing. It’s a continually work in progress. Obviously, it’s been a challenge for us, in that we haven’t gotten it done, especially with how bad I know he wants to be a Cowboy. “And I know how bad we want him to be the leader of this team for the next 10, 12 years.”

If the Cowboys decide to place the franchise tag on him again next offseason, it would come with a 20% raise, making it a one-year, $37.7 million deal.

Prescott was having a good year before undergoing surgery to fix a compound fracture and dislocation in his right ankle on Sunday. He completed 68% of his passes for 1,856 yards and touchdowns against four interceptions.

He faces a recovery period of four to six months. However, he believes he’ll be back both better and stronger next season.