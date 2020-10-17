Viola Davis Remembered Chadwick Boseman In Ma Rainey

“You didn’t see any of it.”
Last month, Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman died at the age of 43, after a colon cancer diagnosis.
Since then, his co-stars have been honoring his memory by sharing stories of what it was like to work with him.
This week, in a new interview with Zora, Viola Davis talked about working with Chadwick on his last movie, Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
“He was extremely tired,” the Oscar-winner said, remembering Chadwick. “But, there’s a lot of tired people in the business, especially people in his position.”
“In hindsight, I noticed all the wonderful people he surrounded himself with were always praying over him and meditating over him, and I thought that was part of what he demanded or [how he] created that sacred space. I didn’t know they were just trying to pour life and energy into him.”
“He would just fall asleep standing up, but boy, when that camera rolled? You didn’t see any of it.”
“He was not chasing the green, not chasing the money, just chasing the work,” Viola continued. “He had a willingness to let go of ego and, almost an insistence, to leave Chadwick Boseman at the door, and leave that Black Panther-making-a-billion-dollars at the door.”
This just confirms what we already know — Chadwick was incredibly talented and a pure soul. He will be missed. RIP 💔.
