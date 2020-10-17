Victoria records two new COVID-19 cases, no deaths; Daniel Andrews set to lift Melbourne lockdown; fears Sydney cluster could spread to South Coast

Ten US states have reported their highest single-day tallies of new COVID-19 infections, and the country reported its highest one-day total since July, as experts say a dangerous autumn surge of coronavirus infections is well underway.

“This really is a harrowing , and people have to be careful,” epidemiologist Dr Abdul El-Sayed told CNN on Saturday.

“When we saw this kind of transmission earlier in the pandemic, in March and April, the virus hadn’t seeded everywhere … This surge has the potential to be way worse than it was than either the spring or the summer,” El-Sayed, Detroit’s former health director, said.

The US reported more than 69,100 new Covid-19 infections Friday – the most in a single day since about 71,300 were reported July 29, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Ten states on Friday reported their highest one-day case counts: Colorado, Idaho, Indiana, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming, according to Johns Hopkins.