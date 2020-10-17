Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez live results, upates, highlights from full card

Saturday marks the biggest fight since boxing returned in June from the COVID-19 pandemic as Vasiliy Lomachenko, arguably the top pound-for-pound fighter in the sport, meets IBF titlist Teofimo Lopez at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

There’s no love lost between the 32-year-old Lomachenko and the 23-year-old Lopez. The rivalry hit a fever pitch at Friday’s weigh-in when Lomachenko went under the rope designated to maintain social distancing and went nose-to-nose with Lopez. The native of Brooklyn was talking trash to the Ukranian, who just smiled up and down at his younger foe.

Lomachenko will enter the ring for the first time since going to England and defeating Luke Campbell via unanimous decision in August 2019. Lopez also steps through the ropes for the first time this year after the longest layoff of his professional career. He won the IBF belt with a spectacular second-round TKO win over Richard Commey in December.

Lopez vows to finish Lomachenko while “Loma” promises to win the fight and move on to bigger bouts in the future.

Whose words will ring true?

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez live results, updates

Sporting News will be providing live updates of Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez.

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez undercard results

When is the Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez fight?

Undercard: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Main card: 10 p.m. ET

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET.

Vasiliy Lomachenko record and bio

Nationality: Ukrainian

Ukrainian Born: February 17, 1988

February 17, 1988 Height: 5-7

5-7 Reach: 65 inches

65 inches Total fights: 15

15 Record: 14-1 with 10 knockouts

Teofimo Lopez record and bio

Nationality: American

American Born: July 30, 1997

July 30, 1997 Height: 5-8

5-8 Reach: 68.5 inches

68.5 inches Total fights: 15

15 Record: 15-0 with 12 knockouts

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez fight card

Main card

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez for Lomachenko’s WBO and WBA Lightweight titles and Lopez’s IBF Lightweight title

Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Alex Saucedo; Junior Welterweight

Edgar Berlanga vs. Lanell Bellows; Super Middleweights

Preliminary card