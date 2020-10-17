UK’s Gove says Britain ‘well prepared’ for a no-deal Brexit: Sunday Times By

() – Michael Gove, the minister handling Brexit divorce issues for Britain, said on Sunday that the UK is “increasingly well-prepared” for a no-deal Brexit.

“It is not my preferred destination,” Gove said in an article for the Sunday Times newspaper https://

“But if the choice is between arrangements that tie our hands indefinitely, or where we can shape our own future, then that’s no choice at all. And leaving on Australian terms is an outcome for which we are increasingly well-prepared”.

