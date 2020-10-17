U.S. CDC reports 217,918 total deaths from coronavirus By

() – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 8,028,332 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 70,078 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,001 to 217,918.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Oct. 16 versus its previous report a day earlier.(https://

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

