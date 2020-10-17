Turkey Moves Closer to Activating Its Russian Air Defense System

ISTANBUL — Turkey fired a missile as a test of its Russian-made air defense system on Friday, a United States official confirmed, a move that breaks an agreement with the Trump administration and risks the imposition of sanctions by Congress.

The Turkish military tested the air defense system, known as the S-400, in the Black Sea province of Sinop, A Haber television, a news outlet close to the government, first reported and a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity later confirmed. Video obtained by Reuters showed a white smoke trail rising high in the sky.

There was no official confirmation from the Turkish government of the test launch, but also no denial of the news report. Turkey had been seen moving the missiles to Sinop and had issued several recent notices restricting air space and waters off the coastal area to allow for tests.

The test launch brings Turkey closer to activating the system, a step that would further strain relations with the United States.