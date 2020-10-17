Trevor Lawrence throws for five TDs, 391 yards in first half

It took Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence half a game to unleash his best performance of the 2020 season.
Lawrence carved up Georgia Tech’s defense, passing for 391 yards and five touchdowns in 10 first-half possessions. Those are season-highs for the 21-year-old.
The potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft completed 22 of 27 first-half attempts. What’s even more impressive is that he completed a pass to 10 different Clemson receivers. Amari Rodgers led all receivers with six receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, including an 83-yard TD.
The Tigers held a 52-7 lead over the Yellow Jackets at halftime, but Lawrence remained in the game to start the second half. During his first offensive drive of the second half, Lawrence eclipsed 400 passing yards to break his previous career-high of 395 against Syracuse last season.
Lawrence also set a Clemson record with seven passing touchdowns…and the game isn’t even over yet as of this writing.
