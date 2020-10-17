John Gruber / Daring Fireball:
Thoughts on Apple’s “Hi, Speed,rdquo; event: the iPhone 12 lineup, camera differences, missing chargers and earbuds, focus on 5G and Verizon CEO’s cameo, more — Last month’s “Time Flies,rdquo; event for the Apple Watch Series 6 and new iPad Air was about an hour long; this week’s “Hi, Speed,rdquo; event ran just a bit longer at 70 minutes.
Thoughts on Apple's "Hi, Speed,quot; event: the iPhone 12 lineup, camera differences, missing chargers and earbuds, focus on 5G and Verizon CEO's cameo, more (John Gruber/Daring Fireball)
John Gruber / Daring Fireball: