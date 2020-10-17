This ‘Love Actually’ Star Slams Beloved Movie as ‘Cheesy and Sexist’ and Calls Out Hugh Grant

Universal Pictures

Lulu Popplewell who starred as Emma Thompson’s onscreen daughter in the classic romcom is not a fan of the movie and reveals her unpleasant experience of working with Hugh Grant.

The actress who played Emma Thompson‘s daughter in beloved 2003 movie “Love Actually” has slammed the film as “cheesy and sexist.”

Lulu Popplewell, who is now 29, is not a fan, calling the star-studded picture a “s**t film” in a new podcast interview.

The comedian was asked about her memories of portraying schoolgirl Daisy in the project during an appearance on the “Almost Famous” podcast, and didn’t hold back on what she thought of director Richard Curtis‘ movie.

“Softly be it spoken I think it’s a s**t film,” she said. “I think it’s aged badly. All the women in it are sort of passive objects. I think that there was an article describing them as passive objects to be acquired.”

“On re-watching it’s not great. You also have to remember that he (Curtis) was writing in the context of the time. I mean, I don’t know how he excuses more recent work, but it was in 2003.”

The grown-up child star added, “It is also not for me because I don’t like cheese. I’m glad people like it.”

She also recalled her first scene with Hugh Grant, who made it very clear he wasn’t a fan of working with kids.

“He said, ‘Oh God, do I have to speak to her? I hate children,’ which I thought was really funny.”

Hugh Grant did feel baffled by the ongoing popularity of “Love Actually” although he didn’t say anything negative about the romcom. “I don’t know why ‘Love Actually’ is still so popular,” he said in a 2018 interview. “Everyone watches it at Christmas, which is nice.”