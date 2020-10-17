Tether volume hits $600B as it attempts to take on Bitcoin as crypto’s benchmark By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Tether volume hits $600B as it attempts to take on Bitcoin as crypto’s benchmark

The latest data from analytics providers suggest that cumulative Tether transaction volume has just surpassed $600 billion as it begins to dominate crypto exchange trading.

On-chain analytics provider Glassnode has revealed that Tether transaction volume increased by around 20% over the past 30 days to reach that new cumulative milestone.

