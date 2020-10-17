Tether volume hits $600B as it attempts to take on Bitcoin as crypto’s benchmark By Cointelegraph

Tether volume hits $600B as it attempts to take on Bitcoin as crypto’s benchmark
The latest data from analytics providers suggest that cumulative Tether transaction volume has just surpassed $600 billion as it begins to dominate crypto exchange trading.
On-chain analytics provider Glassnode has revealed that Tether transaction volume increased by around 20% over the past 30 days to reach that new cumulative milestone.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.