Tesla quietly removes seven-day return policy from its site

Tesla is no longer listing its seven-day vehicle return policy on its website.
As first spotted by electric vehicle news site Electrek, the automotive giant’s webpage that once linked to the policy now simply directs to the homepage.
The policy allowed people to order a Tesla online to have delivered to their home and return it within seven days if they were unsatisfied, which was practically unheard of in the automative industry.
It’s currently unclear why the policy has been removed, and it’s uncertain whether an official reason will even be provided anytime soon, given that Tesla recently dissolved its public relations department.
Nonetheless, this development is particularly notable when considering that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has touted its “no questions asked” return policy in the past.
Can order online in 2 mins for home delivery & return in 7 days for full refund https://t.co/46TXqRrsdr
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 24, 2019
In general, the company offered the policy because it was so confident in its customers having high satisfaction rates. In its policy, Tesla had written the following:
“Owning a Tesla vehicle means you are driving one of the most advanced, best performing and safest vehicles available. We are confident that you will feel great about your new vehicle, and so are giving you time to experience and enjoy your new Tesla. Subject to the terms and conditions of this policy, if you are unhappy with your vehicle, you may return it to us within seven (7) calendar day.”
Now, Electrek reports that “dissatisfied buyers will now be referred to Tesla’s [customer] service department if they express wanting to return a vehicle for whatever reason.” However, no further details were provided, and since there is no longer a defined return policy on its website, it’s unclear what sort of resolution customers might receive.
Source: Electrek