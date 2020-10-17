T.I. Urges Fans to Give Ice Cube the Benefit of Doubt Amid Backlash for Working With Donald Trump

Instagram/WENN

The Grand Hustle rapper tells fans not to condemn Ice Cube too soon over his involvement with the Republicans because the N.W.A. star ‘was never known ‘to be on bulls**t before.’

T.I. has come to Ice Cube‘s defense amid backlash over the latter’s involvement with Donald Trump. The Grand Hustle rapper insisted people shouldn’t jump to conclusions. He believed the “Straight Outta Compton” star would never intentionally bring harm to African-American community.

“You have to give Cube the benefit of his reputation,” he said in an interview with Power 106. “If we ain’t never known or seen or caught Cube on no bulls**t – doing no tap dancing and bending over backwards for no white supremacist – why you think he gon start right now 35, 40 years in? Why?”

The “Paper Trail” MC continued, “You’ve got to give him the credit of his credibility,” before adding, “And if you ain’t never known him to be on bulls**t before, why you gon just automatically put him in the mix of some bulls**t now?”

Ice Cube landed in hot water after news broke out that he worked with Trump’s team to develop a so-called “Platinum Plan” based on his Contract with Black America proposal in a bid to solve issues pertaining to the Black community.

The rapper quickly explained himself, claiming he was approached by both Joe Biden’s team and Trump’s but he ultimately decided to go with the Republicans because they were willing to act sooner than later. “Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election,” he tweeted.

When someone deemed Trump and his allies “the darkside,” he replied, “Every side is the Darkside for us here in America. They’re all the same until something changes for us. They all lie and they all cheat but we can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change. Our justice is bipartisan.”

As another person pulled out his old tweet that said he would never endorse Trump, the N.W.A star insisted his assisting Trump’s team on the “Platinum Plan” didn’t mean endorsing the President’s reelection. “I haven’t endorse anyone,” so he clarified his political stance.